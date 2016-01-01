Grappa di Moscato Musso (Piedmont) (Distiller: Distilleria del Barbaresco) Pomace of Muscat Blanc Price: € 20.00 - 50cl Score:

Limpid, colorless and crystalline. Intense, clean and pleasing with aromas of grape, pear, peach, hazelnut and apple with almost imperceptible alcohol pungency. Intense flavors with perceptible alcohol pungency which tends to dissolve rapidly, pleasing roundness, balanced sweetness. Persistent finish with flavors of grape, pear and hazelnut. Distilled in vacuum bain-marie batch distiller.




