Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
  Not Just Wine Issue 158, January 2017   
Contents 
Issue 157, December 2016 

Aquavitae

Review of Grappa, Distillates and Brandy

 

Barbaresco Rio Sordo 2013, Musso (Piedmont, Italy)
Grappa di Moscato
Musso (Piedmont)
(Distiller: Distilleria del Barbaresco)
Pomace of Muscat Blanc
Price: € 20.00 - 50cl Score:

Limpid, colorless and crystalline.
Intense, clean and pleasing with aromas of grape, pear, peach, hazelnut and apple with almost imperceptible alcohol pungency.
Intense flavors with perceptible alcohol pungency which tends to dissolve rapidly, pleasing roundness, balanced sweetness.
Persistent finish with flavors of grape, pear and hazelnut.
Distilled in vacuum bain-marie batch distiller.



Wine Guide Parade

October 2016

The best 15 wines reviewed in our Guide and voted by DiWineTaste readers

Rank Wine, Producer Votes
1 Etna Rosso 2015, Planeta 7391
2 Marsala Vergine Riserva 2000, Carlo Pellegrino 6776
3 Cerasuolo di Vittoria 2014, Planeta 6710
4 Rambëla Bianca 2015, Randi 6178
5 Etna Rosso 2014, Planeta 5779
6 Terra di Monteverro 2012, Monteverro 5749
7 Sinna 2010, Randi 5614
8 Tinata 2012, Monteverro 5543
9 Moscato di Noto 2015, Planeta 5518
10 Marsala Superiore Riserva Ambra Semisecco 1998, Carlo Pellegrino 5502
11 Molise Tintilia Vinea Benedictina 2014, L'Arco Antico 5475
12 Bursôn Selezione 2010, Randi 5439
13 Monteverro 2012, Monteverro 5294
14 Passito di Noto 2014, Planeta 5268
15 Sicilia Nero d'Avola - Nocera 2014, Planeta 5122




DiWineTaste Polls
What kind of wine do you like having in January?


Can the wine produced with modern technologies be considered genuine?


What is the best DOC or DOCG Dolcetto?


