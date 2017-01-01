The wine we will choose for our tasting by contrast will examine wines made with 100% Viognier and Trebbiano Spoletino. As for Viognier, we will choose a wine belonging to the Appellation d'Origine Contrôlée Condrieu, which can be exclusively produced with variety only. The choice becomes a little more difficult for Trebbiano Spoletino. This variety is used for wines named after this grape and belonging to Denominazione d'Origine Controllata Spoleto, in which can be used a minimum quantity of 85%. Trebbiano Spoletino is also used in wines belonging to Indicazione Geografica Tipica Umbria, therefore we can also choose a wine made outside the territory of Spoleto. In both cases we will choose young wines - therefore being not more than two years old - and produced in inert containers. Our Viognier and Trebbiano Spoletino will be served at the temperature of 10 °C (50 °F) and poured in tasting glasses.

The color of Trebbiano Spoletino

Let's start the tasting our white wines and pour them in their respective glasses. The first organoleptic aspect we are going to evaluate is - of course - appearance, that is color and transparency. Let's start from Viognier and tilt the glass on a white surface. We will observe the base of the glass, where the liquid mass is thicker, and evaluate color. Viognier shows a brilliant greenish yellow color and a high transparency: it is perfectly possible to see the object put between the glass and the white surface. Nuances, observed at the edge of the wine near the opening of the glass, confirm the same color. Let's now pass to the evaluation of Trebbiano Spoletino and tilt the glass on the white surface. The color of the wine from Umbria shows an evidently darker and deeper hue than Viognier: here can be clearly seen an intense straw yellow color, even gold yellow. with a high transparency. Nuances, observed near the opening of the glass, confirm the same color. The olfactory profiles of Viognier and Trebbiano Spoletino give the nose of the taster interesting aromas, for certain aspects, even surprising. Both grapes make in fact wines with a remarkable aromatic elegance and, on this regard, we should notice neither Viognier nor Trebbiano Spoletino are aromatic varieties. Viognier, in particular the one produced in Condrieu, gives aromas recalling peach, apricot and citrus fruits, as well as tropical fruits - mango in particular - and an aroma we would not expect in a white wine: violet. With time, Viognier can develop aromas of musk, tobacco and spices, in particular ginger. Trebbiano Spoletino is nothing less. The white from Umbria is capable of expressing aromas of remarkable elegance in which can be perceived melon, medlar, peach, kiwi and citrus fruits, as well as aromas of tropical fruits such as lychee. In certain cases, in Trebbiano Spoletino can be perceived the aroma of hazelnut as well as mineral sensations. Let's evaluate the olfactory profiles of the wines of our tasting by contrast from the glass of Viognier. Let's hold the glass in vertical position and, without swirling, we will do the first smell in order to perceive opening aromas. Viognier gives the nose aromas of peach, apricot, pear and - in case we opted for a Condrieu wine - we can perceive a pleasing aroma of violet. After having swirled the glass, the profile of Viognier is completed by pineapple, mango, apple, acacia, broom and banana. Let's now pass to the olfactory evaluation of Trebbiano Spoletino, by starting from the examination of opening aromas. From the glass, held in vertical position and without swirling, will be perceived pleasing aromas of apple, medlar, peach and citrus fruits, frequently recalling grapefruit. After having swirled the glass, let's do a second smell which will complete the profile of Trebbiano Spoletino with melon, kiwi, lychee, hawthorn and pear to which could follow the aromas of hazelnut and mineral. We will now compare the two glasses: differences of the respective profiles are evident and well recognizable. After having evaluated the olfactory profiles of both wines, let's now taste them in order to understand gustatory differences. Just like the previous phases, we will start the evaluation from Viognier. The attack of this wine is characterized by a pleasing crispness and the pseudo-burning sensation of alcohol is moderate, however enough to balance the wine. In the mouth is perceived a good structure with the flavors of peach, apricot and mango confirming what was already perceived to the nose. Let's now take a sip of Trebbiano Spoletino and evaluate its attack. In the mouth is perceived an intense crispness and the pseudo-burning effect of alcohol is more intense than Viognier, also in this case enough to make the wine balanced. The structure of the Umbrian wine is clearly perceptible as well as the pleasing sensation of roundness. In the mouth are perceived flavors of medlar, apple, peach and a pleasing sensation recalling citrus fruits. In the last phase of our tasting by contrast we will examine the sensations left in the mouth by the wines after having swallowed them. The finish of Viognier is characterized by a good persistence in which are clearly perceived the flavors of apricot, peach and mango, as well as the acidity's crispness. The finish of Trebbiano Spoletino is persistent as well, in which are perceived flavors of peach, apple and medlar, sometime pineapple too. The sensation left in the mouth by the white from Umbria is characterized both by acidity's crispness and the good sensation of body. On this regard, Trebbiano Spoletino seems to have a fuller body than Viognier and the pseudo-burning sensation caused by alcohol is more intense. The two grapes of our tasting by contrast both reveal personality and character, developing from the respective glasses an elegant class and finesse.