|
|
|
Grappa di Nebbiolo
|Musso (Piedmont, Italy)
|(Distiller: Distilleria del Barbaresco)
|Pomace of Nebbiolo
|Price: € 22.00 - 50cl
|Score:
|
Limpid, colorless and crystalline.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined with aromas of prune, hazelnut,
violet, black cherry and raspberry with almost imperceptible alcohol
pungency.
Intense flavors with perceptible alcohol pungency which tends to
dissolve rapidly, pleasing driness, balanced roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, hazelnut and black cherry.
Distilled in vacuum bain-marie batch distiller.