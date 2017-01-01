Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
  Not Just Wine Issue 160, March 2017   
Aquavitae

Review of Grappa, Distillates and Brandy

 

Lupo Bianco 2011, Tenuta L'Impostino (Tuscany, Italy)
Grappa di Nebbiolo
Musso (Piedmont, Italy)
(Distiller: Distilleria del Barbaresco)
Pomace of Nebbiolo
Price: € 22.00 - 50cl Score: Wine that excels in its category

Limpid, colorless and crystalline.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined with aromas of prune, hazelnut, violet, black cherry and raspberry with almost imperceptible alcohol pungency.
Intense flavors with perceptible alcohol pungency which tends to dissolve rapidly, pleasing driness, balanced roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, hazelnut and black cherry.
Distilled in vacuum bain-marie batch distiller.



  Not Just Wine Issue 160, March 2017   
Wine Guide Parade

December 2016

The best 15 wines reviewed in our Guide and voted by DiWineTaste readers

Rank Wine, Producer Votes
1 Trento Brut Perlé 2009, Ferrari 9384
2 Langhe Nebbiolo 2014, Musso 8325
3 Barbera d'Alba 2014, Musso 7116
4 Trento Extra Brut Perlé Nero 2008, Ferrari 6807
5 Bocca di Rosa 2015, Tabarrini 6534
6 Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Brut Rive di Col San Martino Cuvée del Fondatore Graziano Merotto 2015, Merotto 6507
7 Montefalco Sagrantino Colle Grimaldesco 2012, Tabarrini 6497
8 Barbaresco Pora 2013, Musso 6441
9 Trento Extra Brut Giulio Ferrari Riserva del Fondatore 2004, Ferrari 6423
10 Montefalco Sagrantino Colle alle Macchie 2012, Tabarrini 6298
11 Cilento Aglianico Primalaterra 2013, Salvatore Magnoni 6240
12 Umbria Rosso 2014, Valdangius 6116
13 Roero Arneis 2015, Musso 6106
14 Adarmando 2014, Tabarrini 6016
15 Trento Brut Perlé Rosé 2009, Ferrari 5989




  Not Just Wine Issue 160, March 2017   
DiWineTaste Polls
In which municipality are produced the best Barolo wines?


Result   Other Polls

What kind of wine do you like having in March?


Result   Other Polls

How often do you personally encounter a "corked wine"?


Result   Other Polls

