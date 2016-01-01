Deep amber color, limpid and crystalline. Deep amber color, limpid and crystalline.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant with aromas of hazelnut, chocolate, vanilla, dried fig, licorice, prune, caramel, candied fruits and honey, almost imperceptible alcohol pungency. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant with aromas of hazelnut, chocolate, vanilla, dried fig, licorice, prune, caramel, candied fruits and honey, almost imperceptible alcohol pungency.

Intense flavors with perceptible alcohol pungency which tends to dissolve rapidly, pleasing roundness, balanced sweetness. Intense flavors with perceptible alcohol pungency which tends to dissolve rapidly, pleasing roundness, balanced sweetness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of chocolate, hazelnut, prune and candied fruits. Very persistent finish with long flavors of chocolate, hazelnut, prune and candied fruits.

Distilled in a batch distiller. Made by assembling five different vintages and aged in French oak. Distilled in a batch distiller. Made by assembling five different vintages and aged in French oak.

