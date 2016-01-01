Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Grappa Solera Selezione, Segnana (Italy)

Grappa Solera Selezione

Segnana (Italy)

Trentino
Pomace of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir
Grappa

Trentino
Deep amber color, limpid and crystalline.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant with aromas of hazelnut, chocolate, vanilla, dried fig, licorice, prune, caramel, candied fruits and honey, almost imperceptible alcohol pungency.

Intense flavors with perceptible alcohol pungency which tends to dissolve rapidly, pleasing roundness, balanced sweetness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of chocolate, hazelnut, prune and candied fruits.

Distilled in a batch distiller. Made by assembling five different vintages and aged in French oak.

Alcohol: 42% 18 °C
(64 °F)

November 2016


  DiWineTaste Readers
N.V.        April 2015       --  
N.V.        November 2016       --  

