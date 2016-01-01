Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Home Page About Us:Write Us:Back Issues:Advertising:Index 
Events Polls Serving Wine EnoForum EnoGames Wine Places Aquavitae Wine Guide



 Share this brandy   Share on Google+ 

Grappa di Moscato, Musso (Italy)

Grappa di Moscato

Musso (Italy)

Piedmont
(Distiller: Distilleria del Barbaresco)
Pomace of Muscat Blanc
Grappa Grappa Score:

Piedmont
Limpid, colorless and crystalline.

Intense, clean and pleasing with aromas of grape, pear, peach, hazelnut and apple with almost imperceptible alcohol pungency.

Intense flavors with perceptible alcohol pungency which tends to dissolve rapidly, pleasing roundness, balanced sweetness.

Persistent finish with flavors of grape, pear and hazelnut.

Distilled in vacuum bain-marie batch distiller.

Alcohol: 40% 10 °C
(50 °F)

December 2016


 Share this brandy   Share on Google+ 

Other Musso's brandies 


Also available on mobile devices: http://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Brandies List



DiWineTaste Polls
Can the wine produced with modern technologies be considered genuine?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 
What kind of wine do you like having in December?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 
What is the best DOC or DOCG Dolcetto?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 


Events Polls Serving Wine EnoForum EnoGames Wine Places Aquavitae Wine Guide
Home Page About Us:Write Us:Back Issues:Advertising:Index 

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste on Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2016 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.