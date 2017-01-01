Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Brandy Italiano Millesimato 23 Anni 1991, Villa Zarri (Italy)

Brandy Italiano Millesimato 23 Anni 1991

Villa Zarri (Italy)

Emilia Romagna
Trebbiano Romagnolo Wines
Brandy Brandy Score:

Emilia Romagna
Limpid and crystalline, brilliant amber yellow.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant with aromas of cocoa, honey, candied fruits, hazelnut, tobacco, dried fig, praline, vanilla, cigar box, citrus fruit peel with almost imperceptible alcohol pungency.

Intense flavors with perceptible alcohol pungency which tends to dissolve rapidly, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of cocoa, candied fruits, honey and praline.

Distilled in discontinuous "Charentais" alembic still. Created by assembling two brandies made from Trebbiano Romagnolo wines vintage 1991 produced in two different areas. Aged in Limousin and Allier barrels.

Alcohol: 44% 18 °C
(64 °F)

January 2017


