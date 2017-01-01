Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Grappa di Sagrantino di Montefalco, Arnaldo Caprai (Italy)

Grappa di Sagrantino di Montefalco

Arnaldo Caprai (Italy)

Umbria
(Distiller: Distillerie Bonollo)
Pomace of Sagrantino
Grappa Grappa Score: Brandy That Excels in Its Category

Umbria
Limpid, colorless and crystalline.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined with aromas of prune, dried violet, blackberry, geranium, honey and hazelnut with almost imperceptible alcohol pungency.

Intense flavors with perceptible alcohol pungency which tends to dissolve rapidly, perceptible sweetness, balanced roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of prune, honey and hazelnut.

Distilled in a steam batch distiller.

Alcohol: 45% 14 °C
(57 °F)

March 2017


