|
Orvieto Classico Superiore Castagnolo 2015
Orvieto (Umbria)
|
Grechetto (60%), Procanico (30%), Chardonnay (5%), Riesling Renano (5%)
| White Wine
|Score:
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of pear, pineapple, peach and broom.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and pineapple.
6 months in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 12%
|
Fish appetizers, Risotto with fish, Sauteed fish, Vegetable puddings
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|November 2016
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2013
|
| December 2014
| --
|2014
|
| July 2015
| --
|2015
|
| November 2016
| --