|
Verdicchio di Matelica 2015
Verdicchio di Matelica (Marches)
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, plum and pear followed by aromas of hawthorn, peach and broom.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and peach.
4 months in steel tanks, 2 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Fish appetizers, Risotto with crustaceans, Vegetable puddings, Dairy products, Sauteed fish
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|November 2016