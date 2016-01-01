|
Soave Classico Costeggiola 2015
Soave (Veneto)
|
Garganega (70%), Chardonnay (30%)
| White Wine
|Score:
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of pear, citrus fruits, pineapple and almond.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and almond.
Aged in steel and cement tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Crustacean appetizers, Fried fish, Pasta with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed fish
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|November 2016
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2008
|
| August 2009
| --
|2010
|
| November 2011
| --
|2013
|
| October 2015
| --
|2015
|
| November 2016
| --