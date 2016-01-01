|
Marche Rosso 2015
(Marches)
|
Sangiovese (70%), Merlot (30%)
| Red Wine
|Score:
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and raspberry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, black currant and strawberry.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and black currant.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Pasta with meat, Sauteed meat, Fish soups, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
17 °C
(62 °F)
|(Young Red Wines)
|
|November 2016