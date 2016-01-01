|
Marche Rosso 2014
(Marches)
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and plum followed by aromas of violet, blackberry, blueberry and vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, black cherry and plum.
Aged in barrique.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Stuffed pasta, Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|November 2016