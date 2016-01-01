Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, blackberry and violet followed by aromas of raspberry, black currant, blueberry, vanilla, tobacco, cinnamon and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blackberry and raspberry.

12 months in barrique and cask, 6 months in bottle.


