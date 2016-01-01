Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Il Passaggio, Cantine del Notaio (Italy)

Il Passaggio

Cantine del Notaio (Italy)

(Basilicata)
Aglianico, Other Grapes
Sparkling Wine Score:

(Basilicata)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, fine and persistent perlage, very transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of pear, peach and broom.

Crisp and effervescent attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and peach.

Fermented in closed tank.

Alcohol: 12%

Crustacean and vegetable appetizers, Risotto with fish, Sauteed fish, Eggs, Dairy products

Suggested glass Charmat Method Sparkling Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)

November 2016


