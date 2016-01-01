|
Il Passaggio
(Basilicata)
Aglianico, Other Grapes
| Sparkling Wine
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, fine and persistent perlage, very transparent.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of pear, peach and broom.
Crisp and effervescent attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and peach.
Fermented in closed tank.
Alcohol: 12%
Crustacean and vegetable appetizers, Risotto with fish, Sauteed fish, Eggs, Dairy products
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)
|November 2016