Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Il Protesto 2015, Cantine del Notaio (Italy)

Il Protesto 2015

Cantine del Notaio (Italy)

(Basilicata)
Aglianico
Sparkling Wine Sparkling Wine Score:

(Basilicata)
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of plum, blackberry and violet followed by aromas of black cherry, blueberry and raspberry.

Crisp attack with a pleasing effervescence, properly tannic, however balanced, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, blackberry and black cherry.

Fermented in closed tank.

Alcohol: 11%

Cold cuts, Sauteed meat, Pasta with meat and legumes

Suggested glass Young Red Wines 14 °C
(57 °F)
(Young Red Wines)

November 2016


Other Cantine del Notaio's wines 


