|
Il Protesto 2015
(Basilicata)
|
Aglianico
| Sparkling Wine
|Score:
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of plum, blackberry and violet followed by aromas of black cherry, blueberry and raspberry.
Crisp attack with a pleasing effervescence, properly tannic, however balanced, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, blackberry and black cherry.
Fermented in closed tank.
|
|
Alcohol: 11%
|
Cold cuts, Sauteed meat, Pasta with meat and legumes
|
|Suggested glass
|
14 °C
(57 °F)
|(Young Red Wines)
|
|November 2016