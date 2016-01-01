Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of blackberry, black cherry and dried violet followed by aromas of plum, blueberry, vanilla, cinnamon, tobacco, bergamot and nail polish. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of blackberry, black cherry and dried violet followed by aromas of plum, blueberry, vanilla, cinnamon, tobacco, bergamot and nail polish.

Sweet and tannic attack, however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Sweet and tannic attack, however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of blackberry, plum and black cherry. Persistent finish with flavors of blackberry, plum and black cherry.

Aged in cask. Aged in cask.

