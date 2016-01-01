Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Montefalco Sagrantino Passito 2012, Tenuta Castelbuono (Italy)

Montefalco Sagrantino Passito 2012

Tenuta Castelbuono (Italy)

Montefalco Sagrantino (Umbria)
Sagrantino
Sweet Wine

Montefalco Sagrantino (Umbria)
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of blackberry, black cherry and dried violet followed by aromas of plum, blueberry, vanilla, cinnamon, tobacco, bergamot and nail polish.

Sweet and tannic attack, however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of blackberry, plum and black cherry.

Aged in cask.

Alcohol: 12%

Chocolate tarts, Piquant cheese, Confectionery, Jam tarts

Suggested glass Sweet Wines 16 °C
(60 °F)
(Sweet Wines)

November 2016


