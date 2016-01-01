Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Orvieto Classico Superiore Calcaia 2013, Barberani (Italy)

Orvieto Classico Superiore Calcaia 2013

Barberani (Italy)

Orvieto (Umbria)
Grechetto (80%), Procanico (20%)
Orvieto (Umbria)
Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of raisin, dried fig and honey followed by aromas of dried apricot, quince jam, peach jam, candied fruits, lychee, date, citrus fruit peel, saffron, almond and nail polish.

Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of raisin, dried apricot and peach jam.

12 months in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 10.5%

Hard cheese, Dried fruit tarts

Suggested glass Sweet Wines 15 °C
(59 °F)
(Sweet Wines)

November 2016


Other Vintages
2007        March 2014       --    
2012        August 2015       --    
2013        November 2016       --    

