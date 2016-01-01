Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent. Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of raisin, dried fig and honey followed by aromas of dried apricot, quince jam, peach jam, candied fruits, lychee, date, citrus fruit peel, saffron, almond and nail polish.

Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of raisin, dried apricot and peach jam.

12 months in steel tanks.


