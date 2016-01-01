Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of pear, broom, peach and almond. Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of pear, broom, peach and almond.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and pear. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and pear.

4 months in steel tanks, 2 months in bottle. 4 months in steel tanks, 2 months in bottle.

