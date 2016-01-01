Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Soave Classico Ferra 2014, Guerrieri Rizzardi (Italy)

Soave Classico Ferra 2014

Guerrieri Rizzardi (Italy)

Soave (Veneto)
Garganega
White Wine

Soave (Veneto)
Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, apple and hawthorn followed by aromas of citrus fruit peel, medlar, honey, pear, vanilla and almond.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, apple and medlar.

12 months in cask.

Alcohol: 13%

Stuffed pasta, Roasted fish, Mushroom and legume soups, Stewed fish, Roasted white meat

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature White Wines 12 °C
(53 °F)
(Bodied and Mature White Wines)

November 2016


