Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, apple and hawthorn followed by aromas of citrus fruit peel, medlar, honey, pear, vanilla and almond. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, apple and hawthorn followed by aromas of citrus fruit peel, medlar, honey, pear, vanilla and almond.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, apple and medlar. Persistent finish with flavors of plum, apple and medlar.

12 months in cask. 12 months in cask.

