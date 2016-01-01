|
Vocabolo Rosso 2014
(Marches)
Merlot (40%), Petit Verdot (40%), Sangiovese (20%)
| Red Wine
Score:
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, black currant and plum followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, raspberry, blackberry and vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, black currant and plum.
Merlot and Petit Verdot ages in barrique for 12 months, Sangiovese aged in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 14%
Stuffed pasta with mushrooms, Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms
Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
November 2016