Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Vocabolo Rosso 2014, Provima - Produttori Vitivinicoli Matelica (Italy)

Vocabolo Rosso 2014

Provima - Produttori Vitivinicoli Matelica (Italy)

(Marches)
Merlot (40%), Petit Verdot (40%), Sangiovese (20%)
Red Wine Red Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

(Marches)
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, black currant and plum followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, raspberry, blackberry and vanilla.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, black currant and plum.

Merlot and Petit Verdot ages in barrique for 12 months, Sangiovese aged in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 14%

Stuffed pasta with mushrooms, Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms

Suggested glass Bodied or Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

November 2016


