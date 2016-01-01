Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, black currant and plum followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, raspberry, blackberry and vanilla. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, black currant and plum followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, raspberry, blackberry and vanilla.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, black currant and plum. Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, black currant and plum.

Merlot and Petit Verdot ages in barrique for 12 months, Sangiovese aged in steel tanks. Merlot and Petit Verdot ages in barrique for 12 months, Sangiovese aged in steel tanks.

