Pale golden yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pear, peach and grape followed by aromas of apple, citrus fruits, hawthorn, broom and banana.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of pear, peach and grape.

Aged in steel tanks.


