Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Il Preliminare 2015, Cantine del Notaio (Italy)

Il Preliminare 2015

Cantine del Notaio (Italy)

(Basilicata)
Aglianico (25%), Malvasia Bianca (25%), Moscato Bianco (25%), Chardonnay (25%)
White Wine White Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

(Basilicata)
Pale golden yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pear, peach and grape followed by aromas of apple, citrus fruits, hawthorn, broom and banana.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of pear, peach and grape.

Aged in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 13%

Fried fish, Pasta with crustaceans, Mushroom soups, Broiled fish, Sauteed white meat

Suggested glass Young and Crisp White Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Young and Crisp White Wines)

November 2016


Download DiWineTaste
