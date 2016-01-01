|
Il Preliminare 2015
(Basilicata)
|
Aglianico (25%), Malvasia Bianca (25%), Moscato Bianco (25%), Chardonnay (25%)
| White Wine
|Score:
|
Pale golden yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pear, peach and grape followed by aromas of apple, citrus fruits, hawthorn, broom and banana.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of pear, peach and grape.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Fried fish, Pasta with crustaceans, Mushroom soups, Broiled fish, Sauteed white meat
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|November 2016
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2008
|
| March 2010
| --
|2009
|
| January 2011
| --
|2010
|
| December 2011
| --
|2011
|
| November 2012
| --
|2012
|
| April 2014
| --
|2015
|
| November 2016
| --