Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Orvieto Classico Superiore Luigi e Giovanna 2013, Barberani (Italy)

Orvieto Classico Superiore Luigi e Giovanna 2013

Barberani (Italy)

Orvieto (Umbria)
Grechetto (90%), Trebbiano Procanico (10%)
White Wine White Wine Score:

Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and hazelnut followed by aromas of medlar, pear, honey, almond, broom, hawthorn, dried apricot, citrus fruits, mineral and hints of vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of apple, plum and medlar.

12 months in cask, 18 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Stuffed pasta, Roasted white meat, Roasted fish, Mushroom soups

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature White Wines 12 °C
(53 °F)
(Bodied and Mature White Wines)

November 2016


