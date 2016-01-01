Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and hazelnut followed by aromas of medlar, pear, honey, almond, broom, hawthorn, dried apricot, citrus fruits, mineral and hints of vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of apple, plum and medlar.

12 months in cask, 18 months in bottle.


