Orvieto Classico Superiore Luigi e Giovanna 2013
Orvieto (Umbria)
Grechetto (90%), Trebbiano Procanico (10%)
| White Wine
|Score:
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and hazelnut followed by aromas of medlar, pear, honey, almond, broom, hawthorn, dried apricot, citrus fruits, mineral and hints of vanilla.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of apple, plum and medlar.
12 months in cask, 18 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Stuffed pasta, Roasted white meat, Roasted fish, Mushroom soups
|Suggested glass
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|November 2016
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2011
|
| December 2014
| --
|2012
|
| August 2015
| --
|2013
|
| November 2016
| --