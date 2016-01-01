Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pear, apple and wisteria followed by aromas of peach, broom, tangerine and pineapple.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and tangerine.

Fermented in closed tank.


