Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Brut Bareta 2015
Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco (Veneto)
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pear, apple and wisteria followed by aromas of peach, broom, tangerine and pineapple.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and tangerine.
Fermented in closed tank.
Alcohol: 11.5%
Aperitifs, Fish and vegetable appetizers, Risotto with crustaceans
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)
|December 2016
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2011
|
| November 2012
| --
|2013
|
| October 2014
| --
|2014
|
| February 2016
| --
|2015
|
| December 2016
| --