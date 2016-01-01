Intense salmon pink and nuances of onion skin pink, transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Intense salmon pink and nuances of onion skin pink, transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and bread crust followed by aromas of strawberry, tangerine, yeast, rose, apple, plum and cyclamen.

Crisp and effervescent attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and tangerine.

Refermented in bottle on its lees for at least 5 years.


