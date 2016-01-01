Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, bread crust and banana followed by aromas of apple, hazelnut, pear, yeast, peach, citrus fruits, lychee, acacia, hawthorn and grapefruit.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, bread crust and banana.

Refermented in bottle on its lees for at least 5 years.


