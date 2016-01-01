Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of raspberry, blueberry, strawberry and blackberry.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, blueberry and strawberry.

Aged in steel tanks and cask.


