Montefalco Rosso 2013
Montefalco (Umbria)
Sangiovese (65%), Sagrantino (15%), Merlot (10%), Cabernet Sauvignon (10%)
Red Wine
Score:
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of blueberry, violet, black currant, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry.
6 months in barrique, 12 months in steel tanks, at least 6 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Roasted meat, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|December 2016