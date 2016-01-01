Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, blackberry and black cherry followed by aromas of blueberry, violet, raspberry, chocolate, tobacco and vanilla.

Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blackberry and blueberry.

18 months in cask and barrique, 12 months in bottle.


