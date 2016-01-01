|
Montefalco Rosso Boccatone 2013
Montefalco (Umbria)
|
Sangiovese (60%), Barbera (25%), Sagrantino (15%)
| Red Wine
|Score:
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, blackberry and black cherry followed by aromas of blueberry, violet, raspberry, chocolate, tobacco and vanilla.
Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blackberry and blueberry.
18 months in cask and barrique, 12 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 15%
|
Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Broiled meat and barbecue, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|December 2016