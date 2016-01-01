Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, blueberry and violet followed by aromas of raspberry, plum, vanilla, chocolate and cinnamon. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, blueberry and violet followed by aromas of raspberry, plum, vanilla, chocolate and cinnamon.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and blueberry. Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and blueberry.

12 months in cask. 12 months in cask.

