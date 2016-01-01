Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent. Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, strawberry and blackberry followed by aromas of raspberry, blueberry, plum and cyclamen. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, strawberry and blackberry followed by aromas of raspberry, blueberry, plum and cyclamen.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, strawberry and blackberry. Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, strawberry and blackberry.

3 months in steel tanks. 3 months in steel tanks.

