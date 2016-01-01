|
Bocca di Rosa 2015
(Umbria)
|
Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, strawberry and blackberry followed by aromas of raspberry, blueberry, plum and cyclamen.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, strawberry and blackberry.
3 months in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 15%
|
Fish soups, Roasted fish, Stuffed pasta, Roasted white meat
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)
|
|December 2016
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2008
|
| December 2009
| --
|2009
|
| September 2010
| --
|2010
|
| November 2011
| --
|2011
|
| November 2012
| --
|2012
|
| April 2014
| --
|2013
|
| March 2015
| --
|2015
|
| December 2016
| --