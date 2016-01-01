Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Bocca di Rosa 2015, Tabarrini (Italy)

Bocca di Rosa 2015

Tabarrini (Italy)

(Umbria)
Sagrantino
Rose Wine Rose Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

(Umbria)
Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, strawberry and blackberry followed by aromas of raspberry, blueberry, plum and cyclamen.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, strawberry and blackberry.

3 months in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 15%

Fish soups, Roasted fish, Stuffed pasta, Roasted white meat

Suggested glass Young and Crisp Rose Wines 12 °C
(53 °F)
(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)

December 2016


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2008        December 2009       --    
2009        September 2010       --    
2010        November 2011       --    
2011        November 2012       --    
2012        April 2014       --    
2013        March 2015       --    
2015        December 2016       --    

Other Tabarrini's wines 


