|
Montefalco Sagrantino Campo alla Cerqua 2012
Montefalco Sagrantino (Umbria)
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, plum and black cherry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, chocolate, vanilla, cinnamon, mace, tobacco, pink pepper, face powder and menthol.
Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of blackberry, plum and black cherry.
36 months in cask, 12 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 15%
|
Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|December 2016
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2006
|
| September 2010
| --
|2007
|
| November 2011
| --
|2008
|
| November 2012
| --
|2009
|
| April 2014
| --
|2010
|
| March 2015
| --
|2011
|
| January 2016
| --
|2012
|
| December 2016
| --