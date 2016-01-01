Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, plum and black cherry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, chocolate, vanilla, cinnamon, mace, tobacco, pink pepper, face powder and menthol.

Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of blackberry, plum and black cherry.

36 months in cask, 12 months in bottle.


