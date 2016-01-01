Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pear, wisteria and apple followed by aromas of peach, plum, broom, pineapple, acacia and tangerine.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing hist of sweetness.

Persistent finish with flavors of pear, peach and apple.

Fermented in closed tank for 50 days, aged on its lees for 4 months.


