Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of blackberry, black cherry and violet followed by aromas of plum, blueberry, vanilla, tobacco, chocolate, mace and nail polish.

Sweet and tannic attack, however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of blackberry, black cherry and plum.

12 months in barrique, 18 months in steel tanks, 6 months in bottle.


