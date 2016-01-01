|
Valdobbiadene Superiore di Cartizze Dry 2015
Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco (Veneto)
|
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, wisteria and pear followed by aromas of peach, broom, plum, jasmine, pineapple and tangerine.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing sweetness.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and pineapple.
Fermented in closed tank for 50 days.
|
|
Alcohol: 11.5%
|
Aperitifs, Crustacean appetizers, Sauteed crustaceans, Risotto with vegetables
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)
|
|December 2016
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2014
|
| February 2016
| --
|2015
|
| December 2016
| --