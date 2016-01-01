Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Valdobbiadene Superiore di Cartizze Dry 2015, Merotto (Italy)

Valdobbiadene Superiore di Cartizze Dry 2015

Merotto (Italy)

Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco (Veneto)
Glera
Sparkling Wine Sparkling Wine Score:

Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco (Veneto)
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, wisteria and pear followed by aromas of peach, broom, plum, jasmine, pineapple and tangerine.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing sweetness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and pineapple.

Fermented in closed tank for 50 days.

Alcohol: 11.5%

Aperitifs, Crustacean appetizers, Sauteed crustaceans, Risotto with vegetables

Suggested glass Charmat Method Sparkling Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)

December 2016


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2014        February 2016       --    
2015        December 2016       --    

Other Merotto's wines 


