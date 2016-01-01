Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Montefalco Sagrantino Passito Colle Grimaldesco 2010, Tabarrini (Italy)

Tabarrini (Italy)

Montefalco Sagrantino (Umbria)
Sagrantino
Montefalco Sagrantino (Umbria)
Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, plum and dried violet followed by aromas of black cherry, blueberry, vanilla, cocoa, tamarind, tobacco, dried fig, mace, cinnamon and menthol.

Sweet and tannic attack, however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of blackberry, black cherry and plum.

36 months in barrique, 18 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 15%

Confectionery, Hard cheese, Fruit tarts, Chocolate desserts

Suggested glass Sweet Wines 16 °C
(60 °F)
(Sweet Wines)

December 2016


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2001        Issue 37, January 2006       --    
2004        January 2008       --    
2005        September 2010       --    
2006        September 2010       --    
2007        November 2012       --    
2008        April 2014       --    
2009        January 2016       --    
2010        December 2016       --    

Download DiWineTaste
