Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, plum and dried violet followed by aromas of black cherry, blueberry, vanilla, cocoa, tamarind, tobacco, dried fig, mace, cinnamon and menthol.

Sweet and tannic attack, however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of blackberry, black cherry and plum.

36 months in barrique, 18 months in bottle.


