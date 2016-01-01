|
Montefalco Sagrantino Passito Colle Grimaldesco 2010
Montefalco Sagrantino (Umbria)
Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, plum and dried violet followed by aromas of black cherry, blueberry, vanilla, cocoa, tamarind, tobacco, dried fig, mace, cinnamon and menthol.
Sweet and tannic attack, however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of blackberry, black cherry and plum.
36 months in barrique, 18 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 15%
Confectionery, Hard cheese, Fruit tarts, Chocolate desserts
|Suggested glass
16 °C
(60 °F)
|(Sweet Wines)
|December 2016
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2001
|
| Issue 37, January 2006
| --
|2004
|
| January 2008
| --
|2005
|
| September 2010
| --
|2006
|
| September 2010
| --
|2007
|
| November 2012
| --
|2008
|
| April 2014
| --
|2009
|
| January 2016
| --
|2010
|
| December 2016
| --