Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Trento Extra Brut Perlé Nero 2008, Ferrari (Italy)

Trento Extra Brut Perlé Nero 2008

Ferrari (Italy)

Trento (Trentino)
Pinot Nero
Sparkling Wine Sparkling Wine Score:

Trento (Trentino)
Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and bread crust followed by aromas of pear, pineapple, hazelnut, grapefruit, butter, yeast, hawthorn, honey and mineral.

Crisp and effervescent attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of apple, plum and grapefruit.

Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for at least 6 years.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Roasted white meat, Roasted fish, Stewed fish, Stuffed pasta

Suggested glass Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)

December 2016


