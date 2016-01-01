Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, pear and hazelnut followed by aromas of hawthorn, pineapple, broom and plum. Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, pear and hazelnut followed by aromas of hawthorn, pineapple, broom and plum.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and hazelnut. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and hazelnut.

Aged in steel tanks. Aged in steel tanks.

