Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and blackberry followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, leather, tobacco, vanilla, licorice and menthol. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and blackberry followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, leather, tobacco, vanilla, licorice and menthol.

Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blackberry. Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blackberry.

20 months in cask, 4 months in bottle. 20 months in cask, 4 months in bottle.

