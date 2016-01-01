Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Barbaresco Rio Sordo 2013, Musso (Italy)

Barbaresco Rio Sordo 2013

Musso (Italy)

Barbaresco (Piedmont)
Nebbiolo
Red Wine Red Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

Barbaresco (Piedmont)
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of raspberry, strawberry, rose, vanilla, pink pepper, tobacco, chocolate and cinnamon.

Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and raspberry.

18 months in cask, 8 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 14%

Game, Braised and stewed meat, Roasted meat, Hard cheese

Suggested glass Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)

December 2016


