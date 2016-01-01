Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, black cherry and violet followed by aromas of plum, blueberry, pink pepper, tobacco, cocoa, vanilla, leather, mace, laurel and menthol. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, black cherry and violet followed by aromas of plum, blueberry, pink pepper, tobacco, cocoa, vanilla, leather, mace, laurel and menthol.

Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable. Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of blackberry, black cherry and plum. Very persistent finish with long flavors of blackberry, black cherry and plum.

36 months in cask, 12 months in bottle. 36 months in cask, 12 months in bottle.

