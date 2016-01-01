|
Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Dry Rive di Col San Martino La Primavera di Barbara 2015
Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco (Veneto)
Glera (90%), Perera (10%)
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, wisteria and pineapple followed by aromas of pear, peach, broom, citrus fruits, tangerine and plum.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing sweetness.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pineapple and peach.
Produced with the Charmat method.
Alcohol: 11.5%
Risotto with crustaceans, Sauteed crustaceans, Vegetable puddings, Dairy products
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)
|December 2016
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2011
|
| November 2012
| --
|2013
|
| October 2014
| --
|2014
|
| February 2016
| --
|2015
|
| December 2016
| --