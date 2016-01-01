Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, wisteria and pineapple followed by aromas of pear, peach, broom, citrus fruits, tangerine and plum.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing sweetness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pineapple and peach.

Produced with the Charmat method.


