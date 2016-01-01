|
Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Brut Rive di Col San Martino Cuvée del Fondatore Graziano Merotto 2015
Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco (Veneto)
|
Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of pear, wisteria and apple followed by aromas of hawthorn, pineapple, broom, peach, kiwi, citrus fruits, plum and tangerine.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and peach.
Fermented and aged in closed tanks for 6 months.
|
|
Alcohol: 11.5%
|
Fish and crustacean appetizers, Sauteed crustaceans, Pasta and risotto with crustaceans
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)
|
|December 2016