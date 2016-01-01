Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, bread crust and banana followed by aromas of hawthorn, hazelnut, yeast, honey, plum, praline, vanilla, candied fruits, croissant, butter and mineral.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of apple, plum and banana.

Aged in cask, refermented in bottle on its lees for 7 years.


