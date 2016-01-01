Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, bread crust and plum followed by aromas of citrus fruits, banana, acacia, honey, candied fruits, butter, beeswax, yeast, white chocolate, rosemary, thyme and mineral.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent with long flavors of apple, plum and banana.

Refermented and aged in bottle on its lees for 10 years.


