Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Trento Extra Brut Giulio Ferrari Riserva del Fondatore 2004, Ferrari (Italy)

Trento Extra Brut Giulio Ferrari Riserva del Fondatore 2004

Ferrari (Italy)

Trento (Trentino)
Chardonnay
Sparkling Wine Sparkling Wine Score:

Trento (Trentino)
Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, bread crust and plum followed by aromas of citrus fruits, banana, acacia, honey, candied fruits, butter, beeswax, yeast, white chocolate, rosemary, thyme and mineral.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent with long flavors of apple, plum and banana.

Refermented and aged in bottle on its lees for 10 years.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Roasted white meat, Roasted fish, Fish soups, Stuffed pasta

Suggested glass Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines 11 °C
(51 °F)
(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)

December 2016


