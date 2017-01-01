Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Montepulciano d'Abruzzo Montipagano 2015, Umani Ronchi (Italy)

Montepulciano d'Abruzzo Montipagano 2015

Umani Ronchi (Italy)

Montepulciano d'Abruzzo (Abruzzo)
Montepulciano
Red Wine

Montepulciano d'Abruzzo (Abruzzo)
Intense ruby red and nuances of purple red, little transparency.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, raspberry and hints of vanilla.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and raspberry.

A part ages in cask.

Alcohol: 13%

Sauteed meat with mushrooms, Pasta with meat, Broiled meat and barbecue

Suggested glass Bodied or Mature Red Wines 17 °C
(62 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

January 2017


Other Umani Ronchi's wines 


