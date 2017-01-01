Intense ruby red and nuances of purple red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of purple red, little transparency.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, raspberry and hints of vanilla.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and raspberry.

A part ages in cask.


