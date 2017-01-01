|
Rosso Piceno Rubinio 2015
Rosso Piceno (Marches)
|
Sangiovese (75%), Montepulciano (25%)
| Red Wine
|Score:
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of blueberry, raspberry and geranium.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blueberry.
4 months in steel tanks, 2 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Cold cuts, Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Roasted white meat, Sauteed meat
|
|Suggested glass
|
17 °C
(62 °F)
|(Young Red Wines)
|
|January 2017
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2012
|
| October 2013
| --
|2013
|
| January 2015
| --
|2015
|
| January 2017
| --