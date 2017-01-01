Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of blueberry, raspberry and geranium.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blueberry.

4 months in steel tanks, 2 months in bottle.


