|
Rosso Conero San Lorenzo 2014
Rosso Conero (Marches)
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, chocolate and vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry.
12 months in cask and barrique, 6 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Stuffed pasta with meat, Roasted meat, Stewed meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|January 2017
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2011
|
| December 2013
| --
|2014
|
| January 2017
| --