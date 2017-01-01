Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Terre di San Leonardo 2013, Tenuta San Leonardo (Italy)

Terre di San Leonardo 2013

Tenuta San Leonardo (Italy)

(Trentino)
Cabernet Sauvignon (50%), Merlot (40%), Carmenère (10%)
Red Wine Red Wine Score:

(Trentino)
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, black currant and violet followed by aromas of blueberry, iris, bell pepper, chocolate, vanilla and eucalyptus.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, black currant and blueberry.

18 months in cask and barrique, at least 6 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Stuffed pasta, Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Hard cheese

Suggested glass Bodied or Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

January 2017


