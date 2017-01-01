|
Terre di San Leonardo 2013
(Trentino)
|
Cabernet Sauvignon (50%), Merlot (40%), Carmenère (10%)
| Red Wine
|Score:
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, black currant and violet followed by aromas of blueberry, iris, bell pepper, chocolate, vanilla and eucalyptus.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, black currant and blueberry.
18 months in cask and barrique, at least 6 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Stuffed pasta, Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|January 2017
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2005
|
| May 2010
| --
|2009
|
| June 2012
| --
|2011
|
| October 2014
| --
|2012
|
| February 2016
| --
|2013
|
| January 2017
| --