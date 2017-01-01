|
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico Villa Bianchi 2015
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (Marches)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of pear, broom, peach and almond.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and peach.
3 months in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 12%
Fish appetizers, Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Fried fish, Sauteed fish
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|January 2017
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2007
|
| November 2008
|
|2015
|
| January 2017
| --