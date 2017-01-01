|
Vino Nobile di Montepulciano 2013
Vino Nobile di Montepulciano (Tuscany)
|
Sangiovese (85%), Colorino del Valdarno, Canaiolo Nero, Mammolo (15%)
| Red Wine
|Score:
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and raspberry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, strawberry, rose, tobacco, chocolate, pink pepper and menthol.
Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and raspberry.
22 months in cask, 6 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|January 2017
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2005
|
| March 2009
| --
|2007
|
| November 2010
| --
|2008
|
| May 2011
| --
|2009
|
| December 2012
| --
|2010
|
| July 2014
| --
|2011
|
| October 2015
| --
|2012
|
| October 2015
| --
|2013
|
| January 2017
| --